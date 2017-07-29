Shahid Khaqan vows to keep up course of economic stability, country’s development

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP): Interim Prime Minister-

designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said that he would

strive to keep up the mandate of economic stability and

completion of development projects during his stint, before

handing it over to the next prime minister.

Talking to media after his nomination by former prime

minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at a Parliamentary Party

meeting of the PML-N, he said there had been no contenders

for the prime ministerial slot, rather it was decided by

the party leadership which was endorsed by all.

Elected from NA-50 constituency of Rawalpindi, Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi is currently holding the portfolio of Minister

for Petroleum and Natural Resources.

He ruled out the impression that there was any division

within the party, saying that all of the parliamentarians

were there in the meeting.

He said the PML-N did implementd the court decision

despite some reservations.