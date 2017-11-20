Shahid Khaqan fully empowered premier: Ashtar Ausaf

LAHORE, Nov 20 (APP):Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Monday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not a puppet chief executive of the country, rather he was fully empowered and not taking direction from any one.

Talking to media here at Lahore High Court, he said if the general election was not held on time, the process would not have any constitutional status.

He said the president had limited role in dissolving assemblies or pardoning the sentences as he was bound to follow the prime minister’s and the cabinet’s advice.

He said all national matters were run in the name of the president, but the status of his office was like the British Queen or the Indian president.

Ashtar Ausaf termed rumours of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif chairing the cabinet meetings at Raiwind without any credence.

To a question about health of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, he said the medical procedure performed at the hospital had developed some complications and that was why he could not travel and appear before the court.

The attorney general termed the demand for resignations of Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Zahid Hamid baseless.

He said the delay in completion of projects being carried out under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, was creating some unrest in China and the cost of Orange Line Train Project had increased due to delay.

To a question regarding ongoing sit-in at Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad, he said it was a constitutional right of everyone to stage a protest. But it did not mean that the protester had to usurp the rights of other people.

He said since the parliament had resolved the issue, there was no logic to continue the protest.

He said the high court had also issued orders in that regard. “Is it not appropriate to comply with these orders?” he asked.

He said the sit-in was causing troubles to the masses.

He said Kulbhushan Jadhav matter was pending before the International Court of Justice in The Hague and Pakistan would file a solid reply on December 13.

He said many issues, especially violation of human rights by India, would surface during the trial and it would be highlighted.

He said the wife of convicted Kulbhushan was granted permission to meet him in Pakistan in accordance with the

teachings of Islam and the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).