Shahid Afridi lauds PCB for honouring Misbah, Younis Khan

KARACHI, May 6 (APP): Former Pakistan’s captain and prolific batsman

Shahid Khan Afridi has lauded the decision of Pakistan Cricket Board to honour with due respect the Pakistan cricket team captain Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan.

He however said that he has turned down the offer of the PCB for holding a fare well match for him.

It was an exemplary step on the part of PCB to honour both Misbah and Younis on their announced retirement, said Shahid Afridi at reception hosted in his honour by Sports Journalists Association of Sind (SJAS) here on Saturday.

He, however, regretted that Sindh government was not cooperating with him for setting up a cricket academy in Karachi.

The reception was also attended by prominent sports personalities and

former cricketers.

Shahid Khan Afridi while referring to the upcoming Champions Trophy, said that the contest between Pakistan and Indian teams would be very interesting and crucial. The team that will overcome the tense situation would be successful.

To serve the humanity in a better way, Shahid Afridi said that he has

established Shahid Khan Afridi foundation.