Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam named in initial draft of “The Hundred”

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Pakistan’s batsman Babar Azam and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi have been included in the inaugural “The Hundred” player draft scheduled to take place on October 20.

The upcoming 100-ball English tournament would be played among eight city-based teams, and will take place next year from July 17- August 16, 2020. The eight teams will be based in London (two teams), Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff and Southampton.

The men’s teams will pick their players via a two-stage draft system.

On October 3, teams will be able to select up to three players for their squad.