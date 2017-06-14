LAHORE, June 14 (APP): Prominent singer, Shahida Mini has said that sub-standard music is damaging Pakistani culture and original music.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, she said that new sub-standard music was nothing except jumping and dancing.
She urged the cultural bodies to arrange cultural shows where in traditional music and folk songs should be presented.
She said that traditional music was the real music and Pakistan was known worldwide for the music.
Shahhida Mini supports traditional music
