PESHAWAR, Jan 19 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited family of Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan for a meeting at
Chief Minister house next week to honor his bravery and sacrifice that saved life of hundreds
of students.
Finance Minister Taimur Khjan Jhagra in a statement said that he talked to the family of
Shaheed Aitizaz Hasan and invited them for a meeting at Chief minister house next week to
pay respect for his heroism.
Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan’s family invited at CM house
PESHAWAR, Jan 19 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited family of Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan for a meeting at