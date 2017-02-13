Shahdat of Taimoor is attack on entire media: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said

that Shahadat of Taimoor was an attack on the entire media industry.

In a statement issued here, she said that media was being attacked for playing a key role in war against terrorism.

The minister said that the role of media in National Action Plan (NAP) and Karachi Operation was commendable.

She urged the provincial and federal government institutions to investigate the matter, adding that in this regard “we have also contacted the Governor Sindh”.

“As a Minister for Information Taimoor was a part of my team” and I will follow the investigation of this incident, she added.

She informed that a Journalist Security and Welfare Bill 2017 has been prepared to ensure the security of journalists and media houses, adding that the bill is now in media houses for consultation and soon it will be approved by parliament.

She also expressed her deep grief over the loss of precious life in the incident and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and the whole team of Samaa News.