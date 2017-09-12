Shahdab excited on revival of int’l cricket in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Leg spinner Shahdab Khan who is very

excited on return of international cricket to Pakistan Tuesday said

now he would be able to perform in front of his own people.

“It was my earnest desire to play in front of my own people.

Thank God the moment has arrived. I will try my best to deliver

against the world’s top players in the Independence Cup,” he said

while talking to APP.

The 18-year-old, who rose to prominence in the second edition

of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and earned a space in the national

outfit said though the World XI was consisted of world’s best

players, Pakistan were ready to take on the challenge.

“We have worked hard for the series. Our morale is high and

will try to live up to the nation’s billings,” he said.