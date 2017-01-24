Shahbaz terms Multan Metro project cut above the rest

MULTAN, Jan 24, (APP): Terming Metro Bus Project (MBP) cut above

the rest in comparison to other metro bus projects of the country as far as quality was concerned, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the project had put South Punjab on the path of progress and prosperity.

Shahbaz Sharif stated this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with inauguration of Metro Bus project here at Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister informed that Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro projects had its own beauty.

One always goes for betterment, he said and added that it was a milestone in the history of the city of saints and South Punjab.

He stated that only those nations progressed in the world who made communication and transport systems and constructed bridges.

Time was key to success, Shahbaz Sharif said, adding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would put all the provinces of the country on the way of prosperity.

He appreciated the role of Commissioner Multan, Capt ® Asad ullah Khan and his team for execution of the project.