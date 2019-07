ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday assured that the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination and no one is above the law in the country .

Talking to private news channel, he said that with regard to Irfan Siddiqui case, the govt under the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan would provide justice to every citizen of the country without any discrimination because its state’s responsibility to treat everyone equally.