Shahbaz call for fresh elections an effort to avoid accountability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday that Shahbaz Sharif’s demand for fresh elections was an effort to avoid accountability.

In a tweet in response to Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz President

Shahbaz Sharif’s call for fresh elections, Shibli Faraz said that he should accept his political fate.

“Our opposition leader, who has been in power for several years, does not like to remain in the opposition”, remarked the minister.