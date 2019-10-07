Shah to take on Bulgaria’s Dichev at Brasilia Grand Slam on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Pakistan’s acclaimed judoka, Shah Hussain Shah will take on World No. 37 Dichev Daniel of Bulgaria in his first round fight of -100kg division at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019.

Currently World No 62, Shah has prepared well for the event in Tokyo with Japan’s national judoka outfit and is expected to produce more solid performance as compared to his previous outing at the World Judo Championship in Japan in August where he went down in a thriller against the same opponent (Dichev) in the pre-quarterfinal fixture. Shah however improved his ranking a lot as in the Worlds he downed Tajikistan’s Saidov Saidzhalol in the first round.