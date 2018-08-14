Shah, Qaiser submit nomination papers for NA speaker’s slot

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Joint opposition candidate Syed Khursheed Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Asad Qaiser Tuesday submitted nomination papers in National Assembly Secretariat for contesting the slot of National Assembly Speaker.

Joint candidates of opposition party Maulana Asad Mehmood and PTI nominee Qasim Khan Suri also submitted the nomination papers for the seat Deputy Speaker.

The name of Syed Khursheed Shah was proposed by MNA Naveed Qamar seconded by Shahida Ramani while the name of Asad Qaiser was proposed

by MNA, Riaz Fatyana and seconded by MNA Omar Ayub.

National Assembly Secretariat is now scrutinizing the nomination papers of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly. Elections will be held on Wednesday.

On the occasion talking to the media persons, Syed Khursheed Shah expressed the hope for the victory in Speaker election, saying “ I am the member of parliament for over three decades and enjoying good relations with newly elected members of the lower house.”

He said that PPP believed to take all political parties along to address the challenges being confronted by the country.

“PPP believed on supremacy of parliament,” he added.

He was of the view that strong and effective parliament was imperative for strengthening of democracy.

Maulana Asad Mehmood said that he would contact all political parties for getting votes and expressed confidence for winning deputy speaker elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Qasim Khan Suri also expressed hope for the victory and said his party committed to work for the uplift of Balochistan.