Shah Mehmood urges opposition to play constructive role

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday asked the opposition parties to play their constructive role for the strengthening of parliament and democracy.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assemly, he said the government and opposition were two integral

parts of the parliament and the performance of the parliament might be

affected if one of them had not played constructive role.

The minister said “they (opposition) should come back and present their point of view as we are ready to listen them”.

It is to mention that Opposition walked out of the House soon after the start of the proceedings for not

producing the Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the House

despite his production orders issued by the Speaker National Assembly.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Production Order of the opposition leader in the National

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had been issued and these would be implemented.

“The government has no objections to listen the Opposition’s point of view” he added.

He said that the whole proceeding of the National Assembly would be meaningless if the opposition did not play

its role.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League leader Rana Tanveer said that the Speaker National had issued production

order of Shahbaz Sharif but it had not been implemented.

“If the orders regarding the Shahbaz Sharif had not been implemented, we have no justification to attend

the proceeding of the House,” he added.

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad

Khan held successful discussion with the Opposition who later on joined the proceedings

of the House.