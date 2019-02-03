Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives London to attend Int.conference on Kashmir

LONDON, Feb 03 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived here on Sunday afternoon to participate in an international conference on Kashmir.At the airport, the Foreign Minister was received by Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and its senior leaders of the UK.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi would participate in an International Conference on Kashmir to be held in connection with Kashmir solidarity day .

The event would be attended among others by, British members of the Parliament,Pakistani and Kashmiri leaders to highlight Kashmir cause at international fora.

The Conference is being held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, to express solidarity with the struggling people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for the birth right to self determination.

The foreign minister is also scheduled to meet British members of the parliament and other senior government officials and discuss with them matters of bilateral interest besides highlighting Pakistan’s principled stand on Kashmir.