Shah Mahmood warns India of befitting response for any misadventure in IOJK

MULTAN, May 18 (APP):Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Monday warned India of befitting response if it conducted any misadventure in shape of false flag operation in India Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“Pakistan have information that India is planning to conduct a false flag operation in (IOJ&K) for which it is finding an excuse to accomplish its nefarious designs. In case, it repeats mistake like Feb 2019, it should wait for befitting response from us, ” he said at a news conference at circuit House here afternoon.

” India can do anything in Held Kashmir to divert world’s attention from its deteriorating economy.We have informed UN General Secretary, P5 countries besides raising this issue on other forums,” Qureshi explained.

Action should speak louder than words, he said adding that Pakistan did not like jingoism as it is a peace loving country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it was hoped that the Indian government would change its behaviour towards the IOJ&K after the coronavirus outbreak and the Kashmiris would be given access to hospitals and medicines, but unfortunately it did not extend any relief to them.

India, he said, was accomplishing its design even after the global pandemic. Associating the spread of coronavirus with Indian Muslims was ridiculous which was even lambasted by Arab countries too, he added.

To a question, Qureshi said Pakistan was looking forward for an intra-Afghan dialogue after a governance deal was reached between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and its former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

It was a big breakthrough whose first phase was reached in Doha, Qatar, where the United States government and Taliban had reached a deal, he stated.

The release of prisoners and intra-Afghan dialogue were another two steps towards peaceful Afghanistan, the foreign minister said and added that Pakistan had condemned terrorist attacks

in Kabul and Nangarhar.

Replying to another query, he said the government intended to extend relief to the farmers with reduction in fertilizer prices. Lowering the prices of petrol and diesel would benefit the sector.

The Federal Cabinet would approve a relief package of Rs 65 billion on Tuesday for the farmers as agriculture was the only sector which could steer the county out of the COVID-19 issue, he added.

Answering another question, Qureshi ruled out the rolling back of 18th Constitutional Amendment, saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not enjoy a two thirds majority neither in the National Assembly nor in the Senate. “How can the PTI roll back 18th Amendment?” he asked. “We want to sit with the opposition for deliberations on its improvement.”

To another question, the foreign minister said the Pakistan peoples Party was the party of federation because Benazir Bhutto had always spoken about the federation. “Charon soboan ki zungeer, Benazir, Benazir” was a famous slogan, he recalled.

However, now the PPP was speaking about provincialism, he said, and urged the PPP leadership to play the “Pakistan card” and not the “Sindh card” on the coronavirus as it was a national crisis.

The foreign minister said a large number of Pakistanis were stranded in foreign countries and flights were being operated to bring them back to home.

As regards the the forensic audit being carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the wheat and flour issues, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made no compromise on the report. The FIA had completed the report after its request for three more weeks was approved by the Federal Cabinet. The report would be presented to the PM soon, he added.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee on Coronavirus Tiger Force and Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the minister said it was not a political agenda of any political party rather it was a volunteer force.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted the force at a time when the global pandemic had gripped 209 countries, including Pakistan, which would work as a helping hand to facilitate the district administration, he added.

Qureshi appreciated the district administration for its best performance in connection with the coronavirus and meeting the wheat target.

PTI members of the National Assembly, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik, DC Aamir Khattak and others were present.