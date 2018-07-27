Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI wins NA-156 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-156 Multan-III by securing 116,272 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Amir Saeed Ansari stood second by getting 84940 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Muhammad Asghar getting 6301 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.87%.