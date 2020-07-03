20 killed, 9 injured as train hits coaster

SHEIKHUPURA, July 3 (APP):-:Twenty people were killed while nine others sustained
critical injuries when a train hit a coaster at an unmanned
level crossing near Farooqabad, some 14 km away from
here on Friday.
According to police, people from Pakistani Sikh community
were returning to Peshawar after attending a marriage ceremony
at Nankana Sahib when Lahore-bound 43-Up Shah Hussain
Express hit their coaster at an unmanned level crossing
at Jatri road.
As a result, 20 people died on the spot while nine
others suffered critical wounds.
Workers of Rescue-1122, civil defence and police
reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital
Sheikhupura.
DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia and DPO Ghazi Muhammad
Salahuddin visited the accident site and supervised the
rescue work.
According to Pakistan Raiways spokesperson, initially 15 people
were killed when Lahore-bound 43/Up Shah Hussain Express
hit the coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike
and Farooqabad stations at 1:30 pm.
Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief Minister
Punjab have taken notice of the accident and sought a report
from the authorities concerned.
