20 killed, 9 injured as train hits coaster

SHEIKHUPURA, July 3 (APP):-:Twenty people were killed while nine others sustained

critical injuries when a train hit a coaster at an unmanned

level crossing near Farooqabad, some 14 km away from

here on Friday.

According to police, people from Pakistani Sikh community

were returning to Peshawar after attending a marriage ceremony

at Nankana Sahib when Lahore-bound 43-Up Shah Hussain

Express hit their coaster at an unmanned level crossing

at Jatri road.

As a result, 20 people died on the spot while nine

others suffered critical wounds.

Workers of Rescue-1122, civil defence and police

reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital

Sheikhupura.

DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia and DPO Ghazi Muhammad

Salahuddin visited the accident site and supervised the

rescue work.

According to Pakistan Raiways spokesperson, initially 15 people

were killed when Lahore-bound 43/Up Shah Hussain Express

hit the coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike

and Farooqabad stations at 1:30 pm.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief Minister

Punjab have taken notice of the accident and sought a report

from the authorities concerned.