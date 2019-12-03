Shafqat urges opposition to work jointly with govt for better constitutional reforms

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Monday said that the constitutional reforms would be introduced with the consultation of all opposition parties and all issues including army chief tenure and Chief Election commission would be resolved appropriately.

Talking to private news channel, Minister Education urged the opposition parties to stop pressurizing and work jointly with government for introducing constitutional reforms in the country.

Minister said PTI government without any political pressure would complete their constitutional tenure, adding that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan will never ignore the issue of corruption whether we are busy in policy making for prosperous NAYA Pakistan.

There is no threat to the present government from the opposition and the assemblies as well,” he mentioned.

Minister said the Imran Khan’s government will take the opposition along in any constitutional reforms for the sake of strong democracy system.

He hoped the constitutional reforms and all other important matters will be made with the joint efforts of the opposition.”

Shafqat Mehmood said any changes in the Constitution were made according to need and time, adding, there are some matters which need discussion.

Minister said that the reason behind recent hue and cry of the opposition is putting them accountable for their misdeeds of the last 30 years.

He said that statements of PML-N and PPP depict their inner frustration and distress but PTI government would never compromise on the issue of corruption.

Imran Khan’s government was not intervening in NAB matters and had not interfered with cases related to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif or PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he highlighted.

He added that the government was committed to the eradication of corruption and bribery from the country.

PTI led government was in constant contact with the opposition for resolving a number of issues.