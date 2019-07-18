Shafqat stresses need to work on conventional medicine

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday underlined the need to work on conventional and substitute methods of medicine as allopathic medicine had occupied all the space in health sector.

“We should not totally rely on allopathic as many medicines are still being prepared throughout the world with the help of plants and animals whose prescriptions are thousands years old,”, the minister said while addressing an International Symposium and Global Biodiversity and Health Big Data here at COMSTECH.