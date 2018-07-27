Shafqat Mahmood of PTI wins NA-130 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Shafqat Mahmood has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-130 Lahore-VIII by securing 127,405 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stood second by getting 104,625 votes. The third position was grabbed by Hafeez ur Rehman of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan with 10,755 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.99%.