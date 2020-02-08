Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Lahore Eastern Bypass

LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday inaugurated the Lahore Eastern Bypass at Mehmood Booti .

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he congratulated the National High Aurthority

(NHA) over the completion of the project and termed it a great achievement.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to

complete ongoing uplift projects. He said the project would facilitate people from Islamabad as they would not have to go to Thokar Niaz Baig to enter the city.

He said traffic coming from Sialkot would also get benefit from the bypass which

would put positive impact on traffic flow.

He said 60 per cent development funds had been released, adding the incumbent government was working on various development works as per its manifesto.

To another query, he said, it was illogical that health treatment of Nawaz Sharif

could not be carried out in the absence of Maryam Nawaz, adding that the matter was sub-judice so it was not appropriate to comment on it.

He said the PTI and its allies were on the same page and did not have any issue.

MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar, NHA Chairman Sikandar Qayyum and others were also present.