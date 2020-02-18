Shafqat for promoting regional cultures besides national

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said the government would make efforts to ensure the promotion of regional culture besides promoting national culture.

Addressing the National Conference on “Hum Sab Han Pakistani” Unity Diversion at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), he said the languages and religions of Pakistanis could be different but their hearts were united. “The common thing between the nation was the Pakistaniat” he lauded.

“We have many challenges and we will resolve them unanimously” he added.

In Pakistan, the minister said that the minorities were enjoying equal rights and they were free to adopt their culture, religion and participation in the matters of national interests.

He lamented on the current situation prevailing in India where the Muslims were being deprived from their basic rights under new laws. He condemned the injustice of the Indian government with the Muslims.

He said that Indian government was involved in depriving the innocent Kashmiris from their right to self determination. The people of Kashmir have been imprisoned at their homes, he added.

“We should be thankful that we were living in Pakistan where we were all united” Shafqat maintained.

He went on saying that Kartarpur Corridor has been opened under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He informed that Baba Guru Nanak University was also being established, as we wanted to facilitate the minorities by ensuring the provision of their basic rights.

He said that current education system of the country was divided into three classes including public, private and Madaris and the government was making all out efforts to introduce uniform education system by next year.

The government will ensure uniform education system in the country for the children of the people of all classes and religions, he added.