Shafqat for legal action against elements involved in sugar,wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that the investigations were underway about the wheat and sugar crisis and strict action would be taken against responsible.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that actions would be taken against responsible for sugar, wheat crisis after complete investigations regarding the matter.

Replying to a question, Shafqat said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for the current situation of the country because their leaderships had looted the national exchequer mercilessly and left huge burden of loans for new government.

To another query about killing of a journalist, he said an independent investigation should be held against the killing of journalist Aziz Mamon in Karachi.