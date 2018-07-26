Shafi Ullah of PTI wins PK-15 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shafi Ullah has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-15 Lower Dir-III by securing 21,001 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidat Mehmood Zeb khan stood second by securing 16,958 votes while candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Muzaffar Syed grabbed third position by getting 15,880 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 51.83%.