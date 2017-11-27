Shafaq wants to follow Madam Noor Jahan

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP):Prominent singer Shafaq Ali on Monday said that she was a follower of Madam Noor

Jahan and she wanted to become a singer like Madam.

Talking to APP, she said that singing was a herculean

task and one had to spend many years to learn this art.

She said that after getting the proper education of

music, you could not be famous singer unless you do not

have voice quality.

She said that regular practice of singing with

music was necessary to go ahead in this profession.