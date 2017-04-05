Shadab included in Pak test team for the tour of West Indies

LAHORE, Apr 5 (APP): Youthful spinner Shadab Khan was included in the 16-member Pakistan test team named here on Wednesday for the tour of West Indies.

The 18-year young spinner got the nod of the selectors ten days after making his international debut. He will enforcing the spin department along with master spinner Yasir Shah during the three test series which opens from April 22 at Kingston followed by the second test from April 30 at Bridgetown and third and the last test from May 10 at Roseau.

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq after consultation with head coach Mickey Arthur and Test Captain Misbah ul Haq announced the Test squad for the West Indies tour.

Misbah ul Haq was retained as the captain and Sarfraz Ahmad would be his deputy.

The team is, Misbah Ul Haq (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmad (wk & vice-capt), Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Abbas.

“The Test team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in West Indies and the recent performances of players during the domestic and international season. The team is a fine blend of experience and youth and believe that team will do well in the tour”, said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.