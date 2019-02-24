Shadab advises players to make use of PSL

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Leg-spinner Shadab Khan Sunday advised young players to work hard in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and make use of the golden opportunity.

Shadab made his initial strides long before his PSL debut for Islamabad United in the second edition in 2017. A year before, he had played for Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh, finishing as joint-highest wicket-taker for his team with 11, said a press release issued here.

“PSL grew my confidence,” he said. “Since I had played for Pakistan A, I found PSL easy and it allowed me to learn more. You rub shoulders with international and senior players and that is an invaluable experience,” he said.

Although Shadab managed to get just four wickets in Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017 but it was his confidence against India that made headlines. He instantly convinced skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to take a review after he trapped Yuvraj Singh in front of the wicket.

Shadab said a player’s confidence grows by playing regularly. “I was convinced that the ball had hit the pad first and then the bat, so I was pretty sure and Sarfaraz backed me in taking a review,” he said.

Shadab also wants to win the World Cup for Pakistan saying he will do his best to contribute to team’s victory in the World Cup to be held in England.

Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur believes Shadab can become a genuine all-rounder in future.

“His batting is going to get better and better, and he is our best fielder. He is in the game all the time and is a lovely boy,” Mickey said and added Shadab has got everything to become a successful all-rounder.