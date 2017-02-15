Shabnam stresses team work for revival, development of film industry

KARACHI, Feb 15 (APP): The famous film star of yesteryears

Shabnam has stressed the need of `team work’ for the revival and

development of Pakistani film industry.

Speaking at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday, she also

presented her services in this very regard.

Film star Mustafa Qureshi, president KPC, Siraj Ahmed and

secretary KPC Maqsood Yousfi, were also present on the occasion.

Shabnam said that if her contribution would benefit the Pakistan

film industry then she would certainly offer her services and act as

well.

She was of the view that she alone cannot do anything for the

revival and development of the film industry in Pakistan and that this

task requires a team work.

Shabnam recalled her first visit to Pakistan from Bangladesh in

the year 2012 and spoke of the immense love of the people. “Today I

found more love”, she added.

Tears rolled out from her eyes when she spoke of her late husband

Robin Ghosh – himself a celebrated music director.

The traditional Sindhi Ajrak, bouquet and other gifts were

presented to her.

Shabnam who is residing in Bangladesh these days, had worked in

numerous hit films in the past in Pakistan.