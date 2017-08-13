Shabnam Majeed performs at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 13 (APP): Melody queen, Shabnam Majeed enthralled the

audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad by her melodious voice in a musical night at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with the Independence Day here on Sunday.

Fazal Jatt and young talent Maria Kanwal also received appreciation

while artist, Masood Khawaja anchored the Musical Night with amusement.

The singers put up a brilliant show while singing which spellbound the

audience for many hours.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, MPAs Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik

Iftikhar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Talat Mehmood Gondal, CPO Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Abbasi, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed enjoyed the musical performance.

The musical night was started with performance of young blind singer

Maria Kanwal. Fazal Jutt performed on folk stories, written centuries ago by saints of the Sub – continent to promote the message of love and harmony among the masses.