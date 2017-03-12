Shabbir retains J.A Zaman memorial golf title

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP)- Living up to the expectations and pre tournament ratings, Pakistan’ golf ace Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad club retained the fourth J.A.Zaman Open golf Championship title at the historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course,Golf Course here on Sunday.

This achievement was the outcome of consistency in excellence and devoted application of golfing skills which the Pakistan national champion ,Shabbir showcased in the four-day event sponsored by Zaman family in the memory of their late renowned golfing father.

His nearest challengers Mohammad Matloob (Garrison) and Muhammed Munir (Islamabad) did put up a determined fight and succeeded in leveling scores with him at the conclusion of 54 holes and thereby earned the honor of playing off a game of sudden death and in this it was Shabbir Iqbal who curbed their wish to succeed and emerged victorious by beating them in the play off.From the statistical angle Shabbir had three rounds of 68,69 and 72 and an aggregate of 209,seven under par ,while Matloob also had an aggregate of 209 by virtue of three rounds scores of 69,71 and 69.The third one ,Munir had three rounds scores of 69,71 and 69 and a matching aggregate of 209.

As for other competitors ,Muhammed Naqas of Islamabad was also outstanding with scores of 68,70 and 72 and aggregate of 210,six under par.Muhammed Nazir of Islamabad finished at a three rounds total of 212 ,four under and so did Muhammed Ashfaq of Airmen Golf Club who also finished the Zaman Open Championship at the same score.Out of the other performers Amjad Yousaf(Karachi Golf Club) ,Talib Hussain(CDA) and Hamza Amin(Islamabad) ended the championship at a score of 214.Tahir Nasim completed the three rounds at 215.

Muhammed Akram of WAPDA won the seniors title and Muhammed Ilyas(Gymkhana) was second.Amongst the junior professionals Minhaj Maqsood was first and Usman Ali second.

Winner in amateur event was Ghazanfar Mehmood of Bahria Golf Club.Ghazanfar had three rounds scores of 73,71 and 76 and an aggregate of 223. Runner up is Saqib Tufail of Garrison..His scores are 73,74 and 77 and these add upto 224..Muhammed Rehman of Royal Palm came third.His three rounds scores are 74,80 and 72.The aggregate is 226.

Invitational section winners were Dr Dildar Hussain (gross),Kh Pervaiz Saeed(2nd gross),Hamid Zaman(1st net) and Sarmad Nadeem(2nd net).Senior amateur winner was Javed Khan(1st Gross) and Brig Tahir Saleem(1st net).Ladies section winner was Zahida Durrani(gross) and Sameea Javaid Ali(net).

It was wonderfully well organised championship on a beautiful golf course with the all out support of the Zaman family and convener Golf Lahore Gymkhana golf club ,Shaukat Javed.

In a grand prize distribution ceremony the prizes were awarded to the winners by chief organizer of the competition Hamid Zaman and Seema Aziz of Zaman Family.