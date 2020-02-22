Shabbir maintains lead in JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf C’ship

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):During the third days competitive golfing activity of the four rounds 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, being contested at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, two formidable and daunting golf professionals of the country occupy the leader board, assembled together by virtue of identical scores, as the championship moves into the final phase here on Saturday.

These established professional golf stars of the country’s golfing arenas have an imposing and overwhelming presence whenever they compete and through display of flair and golfing prowess manage to secure top positions and allied cash prizes that can be categorised as rewards for playing splendidly well. Once again in this Rs 3.5 million Championship, Mohammad Shabbir has captured the limelight with a sparkling performance in the third round. His score on the third day was illuminated with five birdies on holes 7, 10, 14, 15 and 16 and 12 regulation pars.

The only bogie was encountered on the 4th hole. Such an effort fetched him a third days score of a glowing and gleaming 68 and his aggregate for the three days adds up to 209, seven under par. Certainly this number one ranked player of the professional golf circuit of Pakistan was intense in application of his golfing skills and through precision and impeccability in shot making, chipping and putting, he managed to cover up his stroke arrears and join Matloob Ahmed on top of the ladder.

His adversary, Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison enjoyed a five-stroke advantage over Shabbir at the start of the third round but as the round progressed, uncalled for loss of strokes on holes 5, 7, 10, 12 and 13 completely neutralised the advantage that Matloob enjoyed over Shabbir and now they are bunched together at an aggregate score of 209, seven under par. And now that they are evenly placed it becomes difficult to predict what shape this combat of champions is going to take.

Even Hamid Zaman, Head of Zaman Family who followed the third days game with enthusiasm and engrossment, was hesitant to utter a word about the final days proceedings. “I might as well not say anything on the final outcome but one thing I am sure, it is going to be a phenomenal contest.”

Out of the other aspirants Shahid Javed Khan of WAPDA stands out as an opponent of significance. After a brilliant and incredible show in the second round when he carded a round of gross 64, Shahid Javed came up with a slightly dispirited performance and for a player of his class the bogies were too many.

He lost strokes on holes 5, 8, 9 and 18 and though these were partly neutralised through birdies on holes 3, 7 and 14, he had to be content with a third round score of 73. However, his aggregate score for three rounds is 211, five under par and he is placed two strokes behind the leaders Shabbir and Matloob. This player of ability hopes to show his expertise and gallantry on the final day on Sunday.

M Munir (Rawalpindi) is another prominent one who is placed at score of 215, followed by Waheed Baloch (Karachi) at 216, Mohammad Afzal (Hyderabad) at 217 and Mohammad Khurshid (Islamabad ) also at 217.

The event concludes on Sunday (tomorrow) and at the conclusion of the championship, the prize distribution hosted by Zaman Family will be held at 4:30pm at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.