Shab-e-Mairaj observed by avoiding large gatherings

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was observed across the country on Sunday night by avoiding large gatherings aiming to contain the spreading of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Muslims every-year on (Rajab-ul-Marajab 26) the night of 27th

of Rajab (Islamic calendar) observe Shab-e-Miraj in which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) went on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named ‘al-Buraq.’

This year the men, women devotees offered special prayers inside their homes during all the night for seeking the blessings of Allah to pardon mankind and forgive their sins and have mercy on them to save them from the virus.

The word Meraj of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is derived from Arabic word Urooj, which means ‘height,’ or ‘ascension.’ It is celebrated on Rajab 27th in the Islamic calendar.

During Meraj, the command for five daily prayers (Salat) was also given to the Holy

Prophet (PBUH).

Shab-e-Meraj, (night of forgiveness) is a glorious night,

marking the Isra and Meraj of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (also known as the Temple Mount) and was then taken to heaven.

On the way the Holy Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him, met Hazrat Adam (AS), Hazrat Abraham (AS), Hazrat Moses (AS), Hazrat Jesus (AS) and

some other Prophets.

The purpose of the Ascent was to confirm the high status of the Prophet of Islam, a position which all Muslims believe,is impossible to attain by any other human being.

During the journey even Gabriel, the Angel who was accompanying the Holy Prophet remarked at one stage, ‘I am forced to stop here. I cannot go any further, but you O Messenger of peace and friend of the Master of the worlds, continue your glorious

ascent. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) continued his journey until he reached

very close to the Throne of God Almighty and attained the utmost nearness to Him.