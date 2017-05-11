Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, May 11 (APP): Faithful on Thursday night observed

“Shab-e-Barat” with reverence and fervour across district with great religious zeal.

With the setting of the sun, the faithful started gathering in mosques

to offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besides seeking forgiveness for their sins.

The faithful also organized several gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat to

achieve Allah Almighty’s blessing in the world and the life hereafter.

They bowed before the Allah and prayed for getting rid of the menace of

terrorism besides showing right path to disgruntled people, playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the

teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives in line with the Quran and Sunnah.

The houses, streets and especially mosques were decorated with

colorful pennants and bunting whereas at night these were well

illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Besides, people visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking

Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls.

Special security arrangements were made for peaceful observance of “Shab-e-Barat”.

The significant distinction of this night, according to Islamic belief, is that it falls on 15th Sha’aban in which all births and deaths on universe for the forthcoming year are written on the “Loh-e-Mehfooz”.

According to religious scholars, there are some nights in Islam,

which are significant and “Lailatul Barat” is one of these.