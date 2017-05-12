Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, May 12 (APP): Faithful on Thursday night observed Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence and fervour across the Pindi district with great religious zeal.

With setting of the sun the faithful started gathering in Mosques to offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besides seeking forgiveness for their sins.

The faithful also organized several gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat to get Allah Almighty’s blessings in the world and hereafter.

They bowed before the Creator and prayed for getting rid of the menace of terrorism besides showing right path to disgruntled people, playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the

teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet(PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives in line with the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The houses, streets especially Mosques were decorated whereas at night these were well illuminated by electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Besides, people visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls.

Special security arrangements were made for peaceful observance of Shab-e-Barat. The significant distinction of this night, according to Islamic belief, is that it falls on 15th Shaaban in which all births and deaths on universe for the forthcoming year are written on the “Loh-e-Mehfooz”.

According to religious scholars, there are some nights in Islam,

which are significant and “Lailatul Barat” is one of these. Though, in the Islamic perspective every night and day has its own importance but some nights have supplementary importance like Shab-e-Barat, Lailatul Qadar, Shab-e-Miraj, Ashura and the two nights of Eids have extraordinary significance.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, Muslims believe, Allah Almighty

showers infinite mercy and blessing upon human beings.

According to Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA), Allah Almighty opens the doors of mercy and grace for the mankind, the door remains open throughout the night till the Fajr prayers in which Allah Almighty exonerates those seeking forgiveness.