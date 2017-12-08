Shaan launches publicity campaign of film “Arth 2” in Karachi

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):After launching publicity campaign of his film “Arth 2” in Lahore, film star Shaan has started its publicity

in Karachi from Friday.

Film artists of the film, Mohib Mirza and Humaima Malik are also taking part in this campaign with Shaan.

Humaima Malik told APP that performing in Shaan’s film is an honor for her as she got opportunity to learn from him.

Shaan has said that his film is based on unique story and will be liked by people.

Film “Arth 2” will be released in third week of current month.