SH Rashid visits Railways Festival

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated the spring festival organized by the Pakistan Railways (PR) at the Railway Park, opposite the Fortress Stadium, here on Saturday.

The minister was warmly welcomed by the organizing team and he visited different stalls

besides a model cafeteria with steam engine.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-day festival started on Friday which will

conclude on Sunday, February 16.

Special musical programs, games and food trucks have been arranged for visitors.