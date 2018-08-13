Several fresh faces make their way in NA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Several well known and fresh faces made their way into National Assembly for the

fist time as members and took oath here on Monday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Jamhoori Watan Party’s (JWP) Shahzain Bugti, Major

(Retd) Tahir Sadiq, Sardar Akhtar Mengal made their maiden entry as members of the parliament.

On the other hand, various leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including

Asad Qaisar, Hammad Azhar, Raja Khurram Shahzad, Farrukh Habib, Zartaj Gul,

Andleeb Abbas, Faisal Vawda and Ali Zaidi also made their debut in the assembly.