Several foreign national slightly injured in Sichuan province earthquake: Chinese FO

BEIJING, Aug 10 (APP): Several foreign nationals were slightly injured in the earthquake that hit Jiuzhaigou county in China’s Sichuan province on Tuesday night, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang confirmed on Thursday.

“According to preliminary information gathered, several foreign nationals were slightly injured and have been sent to the local hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement issued here.

He said at present, the relevant local authorities were making their utmost efforts to evacuate the Chinese and foreign tourists stranded in the scenic spot in an orderly way.

According to media reports, the death toll from a magnitude-7.0 earthquake rose to 19 and the tally of the injured rose to 263, including seven seriously and three in critical condition, by Wednesday evening. All-out rescue efforts were continuing.

About 60,000 tourists and migrant workers had been evacuated from the epicenter of the quake by 5 pm Wednesday. “The evacuation has been swift and efficient,” said Liu Zuoming, director of the disaster relief headquarters.

At least eight of the dead were tourists at Jiuzhaigou, which has a national park known for its spectacular waterfalls and karst formations, according to the disaster relief headquarters. Two of the dead were locals and the status of nine was not yet known.

A French man, Maxence Vallon, 18, a Canadian woman and another unidentified foreigner were among the injured, according to the provincial government.

The provincial health and family planning commission put together a team to transfer the seriously injured and provided basic medical treatment and psychological assistance in places where tourists and residents have taken shelter.

Most of the injured were being treated at the county hospital, while some of the seriously wounded were transferred to hospitals in the cities of Mianyang and the provincial capital of Chengdu, according to the commission.

About 500 medical workers from all across the province have been providing emergency treatment.

No buildings collapsed in the quake, but some 1,680 houses were damaged, according to the provincial government.

Rescue forces including Armed Police and the PLA Ground Force were busy clearing roads and distributing relief materials, such as tents.