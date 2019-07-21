Seventh FPCCI achievement awards ceremony to be held on July 25

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would organize 7th Achievement Awards Ceremony for the year 2019 on July 25 in recognition of the outstanding contributions in development of different sectors of national economy.

The award ceremony is likely to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, while President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards for the year 2019 upon 40 recipients for rendering meritorious services in different sectors of the national economy.

FPCCI President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai in a statement said that these awards were given on annual basis to private sectors in recognition of their contributions in export and other sectors who perform outstandingly in different fields of life including skill development, energy, finance, industry, exports, education, investment, women empowerment, tourism and hospitality.