Seven SEZ approves for facilitating foreign investors:Spokesman BOI

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on

Tuesday said that seven Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was approved by the government for facilitating and attracting the investors through one window operation.

Three each three SEZs would be established in Punjab and Sindh and one in Khyber Paktunkwa,said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan told APP here

on Tuesday.

He said that nine more Prioritized Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would also be

established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhwa (KPK), Balohistan, Northern Areas and

Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said that nine prioritized industrial zone proposed for high tech industry meant to

enhance the export and employment opportunities to the people in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary corporate style and would

be equipped with state-of-art facilities.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

He said the government would hold road shows in China,Italy, Singapore, United

Kingdom and United States (UK) including all big economies in coming few months for

increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan,BIO would hold road shows in

collaboration with chambers of Commerce and industries and All Pakistan Textile Mills

Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel

industry.

He said that through pro-active approach,”We have mainly focussing to achieve the FDI

target of US$ 15 billions by 2025.

He said that Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had increased by 12.4 percent in

third quarter of current fiscal year from January 1 to end of March, 2017.

The Board of Investment (BOI) said that huge foreign investment in automobile sector

would be expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the

government .

The spokesman said that foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of

Pakistan.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of doing business for foreign

investors and also global competitiveness for Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Shah Jahan said that BOI had digitalized visa process for foreign investors and now the

investors could apply online for business visa from anywhere and they would be

responded in very short period of time.

The duration of visa process had now been reduced from six months to weeks subject

to the verification from different agencies, he added.

Spokesman of BOI said, “We have also transformed the liaison and branch office from

manual to online to facilitate the investors.

He informed that Pakistan was in top 10 countries in world for improving in investment

laws and providing facilities for doing business to foreign investors.

The BOI was fully committed to reviving the confidence of foreign businessmen to

ultimately boost foreign investment in the country.

He said that Pakistan had one of the most liberal foreign investment regimes in South

Asia.