Seven Pak boxers to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): A seven-member Pakistan team would be

participating in Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in

Uzbekistan from April 30.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), General Secretary, Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said the Asian Boxing Championship would continue till May 7 in Tashkent.

He said Pakistani boxers would be participating in nine categories of the championship. “Those categories include Muhib Ullah 49kg, Syed Muhammad Asif 52kg, Salman Baluch 64kg, Gul Zaib 69kg, Tanvir Ahmed 75kg, Awais Ali Khan 81kg and Sanaullah 91kg,” he said.

He said boxing was not given proper attention in the past but the current boxing federation is doing all-out efforts for the promotion of the game. “Short and long term policies are being prepared for the promotion of the game,” he said.