Settlements undermine 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 16 (APP):A peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict can only be achieved through two states living side-by-side in peace and security, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

In his address to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, which was established by the UN General Assembly in 1975, Guterres said on Friday,“Based on relevant UN resolutions, long-held principles, previous agreements and international law”, Jerusalem should be the capital of both states.