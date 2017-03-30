Serious efforts needed to increase literacy rate in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Chairman Press Council of Pakistan,

Justice (R) Dr. Salauddin Mengal on Thursday said Education was the

only way forward towards a progressive Balochistan.

In a meeting with Chairperson National Commission for Human

Development (NCHD), Senator Rozina Alam, he stated that serious

efforts were needed to increase literacy rate in the province as it

was prerequisite for prosperity and development.

He also lauded the efforts of NCHD in the province for promoting education awareness.

Chairperson NCHD apprised the PCP chairman about different projects of the commission.

She informed that it was top priority of NCHD to ensure education

facilities in far flung and deprived areas and for the purpose 5000 feeder literacy centers had been established.

She pointed out that to raise literacy level in the

country, NCHD had also initiated adult education programmes, adding

that to develop interest of adults, the commission was also offering

vocational and professional training of different skills for earning

respectable living for their families.

She stated that special programmes were also started for women

empowerment under NCHD which enabled them to utilize capabilities

and giving them opportunities to contribute in country’s economic

production.