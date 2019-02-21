National
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Other News
GB governor supports prime minister’s stance on Kashmir issue
February 21, 2019
WCOP appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘s effort to secure release...
February 21, 2019
Huzaifa dreams to play in Grand Slams
February 21, 2019
PM authorizes Armed Forces to respond decisively, comprehensively to any misadventure...
February 21, 2019
Pakistan on threshold of major change: President
February 21, 2019
National News
PM authorizes Armed Forces to respond decisively, comprehensively to any misadventure...
February 21, 2019
Pakistan on threshold of major change: President
February 21, 2019
Pak-UK health collaboration to be further strengthened: Kiani
February 21, 2019
Dualization project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Road to be comleted...
February 21, 2019
Senate body passes unanimous resolution condemning Indian baseless propaganda against Pakistan
February 21, 2019
Reports of State Bank on economy, fiscal, debt laid in NA
February 21, 2019
