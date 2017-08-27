Series with Pakistan more than a game of cricket: Faf du Plessis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The captain of the ICC World XI

team Faf du Plessis believes that the series between World XI and

Pakistan is more than just a game of cricket.

Talking to a private news channel, du Plessis said that it

was great for him to be part of the iconic event in Pakistan.

“The tour is about bringing international cricket to

Pakistan. It is much more than just us visiting Pakistan. It is

about Pakistan as a country and Pakistani cricket,” said du

Plessis.

“We will be glad if we can play a small role to make sure

that cricket is played there (Pakistan) because there are so many

fans who are desperate to see cricket at home,” he said. “Lots of

young fans don’t have the opportunity to watch live cricket at

home.”

The 33-year old batsman from South Africa said he toured

Pakistan previously with South Africa’s U19 team to witness an

empty stadium, but he expressed high hopes of seeing a full house

during the upcoming series.

He also hoped for a good contest between the two teams.

“I am looking forward to a houseful and hoping that the

World XI can give a tough time to Pakistan,” he said.

“Teams playing the series understand that this is an iconic

event for Pakistan cricket. It is about getting fans back to

stadiums and we are going there to bring them (fans) back and

that’s the most important thing,” he added.