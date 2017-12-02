Serena ITF Tennis Tournament kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP)::The Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament, 2017 kicked off here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex

on Saturday.

The tournament is featuring internationally ranked players from around the world in the Qualifying Round as well as the Main Draw. Salim Saifullah Khan, President, PTF expressed his pleasure at the arrival of International players and officials.

He also expressed his satisfaction on the various arrangements being made and the facilities provided to the players and

officials at the Complex. He also directed the organizing committee to ensure that all the players and officials get the best possible facilities as per ITF Standards at the venue.

Wild cards Shahzad Khan, Abdaal Haider, Muhammad Shoaib and Hayat Saqib progressed into the next round. Shahzad got a Bye, while Abdaal, Shoaib and Hayat comfortably beat their opponents in the qualifying round. Gleb Alekseenko of Ukraine was beaten by Muhammad Nauman Aftab of Pakistan and Ahmed Chaudhry overpowered Asad Kabir from Afghanistan in three sets.

Men’s Singles Qualifying Day-1 Results: Shahzad Khan (Pak): Bye; Abdaal Haider (Pak) beat Sikandar Hayat Qureshi (Pak): 6-2, 6-2; Muhammad Shoaib(Pak) beat Muhammad Usman Ejaz (Pak): 6-3, 6-2; Sahibzada Muhammad Ali (Pak) beat Fahad Mehmood Khan (Pak): 6-4, 6-4; Faizan Khurram (Pak) beat Moosa Choudhry (Pak): 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Yousaf Khalil (Pak) beat Muhammad Haroon Zahid Choudhry (Pak): 6-0, 6-0; Asad Mehmood Khan (Pak) beat Adnan Rasheed Khan (Pak): 6-2, 6-0; Mudassar Murtaza (Pak) beat Heera Ashiq (Pak): 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; Muhammad Nauman Aftab (Pak) beat Gleb Alekseenko (Ukr): 6-2, 6-3; Yasir Khan (Pak) beat Hafiz Hamza Khalid (Pak): 6-0, 6-0; Aman Atique Khan (Pak) beat Harris Irfan ul Haq (Pak): 6-0, 6-1; Ahmed Choudhry (Pak) beat Asad Kabir (Afg): 6-1, 3-6, 6-0; Usman Rafique (Pak) beat Imtiaz Riaz (Pak): 6-0, 6-0; Saqib Hayat (Pak) beat Hamza Bin Asif (Pak): 6-1, 6-2; Malik Muhammad Wagas (Can) beat Rafay Riaz Butt (Pak): 6-1, 6-0; Malik Abdul Rehman (Pak) beat Sami Ullah Jan (Pak): 6-0, 6-1.