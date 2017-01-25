Separate counters established for senior citizens at Pak HC, sub-missions in UK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Separate counters have been established for all kinds of consular services for senior citizens and physically challenged persons at Pakistan High Commission, London, and its sub-missions in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester.

Focal persons have also been designated to deliver the services

on priority basis while the counters/areas for the purpose have been prominently marked

to facilitate the applicants, a message received here from Pakistan High Commission, London on Wednesday said.

It said the High Commission, in line with the Prime Minister’s instructions, always endeavoured to provide the best possible services to the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom.

The establishment of a special counters for the senior citizens/physically challenged persons was yet another step in that regard, the press release added.