Senior US Democrat sees resistance to Trump Afghan plan

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (APP): The top Democrat on the House Armed Services

Committee, Congressman Adam Smith, has said that his party will

“absolutely” resist what he called President Trump’s newly announced

Afghan war plan – at least until they get details of his approach,

including negotiations with the Taliban.

“There will be two areas of resistance. One is, there are a fair

number of people who want to get out, who say that, you know, this

isn’t working, isn’t helping us, we should just get out right away,”

he said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

“And then there are going to be people – and I put myself more in

this camp – that want to see the details,” the lawmaker told Yahoo News

on SiriusXM radio.

“We don’t want to give the president a blank check to do whatever

he’s going to do if we don’t know where he’s going with his policy, or

what his plans are for our troops and for our commitment there,”

Smith said. “And that’s what was really absent from his speech.”

Congressman Smith said he would press top Trump officials in

upcoming hearings on the strategy about how they envision potential negotiations with the Taliban.

The congressman said he had been discussing the nearly 16-year

conflict – now America’s longest war – with top Trump officials,

including Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“I’m hearing that, basically, the plan is to fight to a stalemate

to try to negotiate with the Taliban and that the one item is no support

for transnational terrorists, that, basically, we can live with whatever

it is they make Afghanistan into as long as it doesnâ€™t turn on us like

it did with [Osama] bin Laden, al-Qaeda and 9/11,” Smith said.

“So I want to hear them say that publicly, or if it’s something

different to say that publicly.”

Smith said he would also press Trump officials on funding the

escalation and on how it could affect military readiness, already

hampered by the frenetic pace of deployments since the worst terrorist attack on the US soil.

Smith said it was an “absolute fact” that any strategy would have

to rely at least as much on tribal authorities as on the relatively

weak central government in Kabul.

“Afghanistan has never been centrally controlled – except briefly

when the Soviet Union was there, and we all know how that came out,”

he said. “Kabul is never going to control that country. It’s just not

going to happen.”