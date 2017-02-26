Senior officials’ meeting of ECO begins

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): The initial round of the Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) summit, scheduled for March 1, commenced here with

senior officials’ meeting (SOM) here Sunday with Foreign Secretary, Aizaz Chaudhary in the chair.

Addressing the SOM, Aizaz Chaudhary said that Pakistan was interested

in enhancing its relations with the member states to imrove the cooperation and trade linkage. ECO would help generate jobs, improve communication and result in overall progress and development in the region.

Welcoming the participants, Aizaz said the theme of the summit

was highly significant for not only the ECO memeber countries but for

the whole region.

He said the Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be game changer for the region. The CPEC and consequent linkage of all such corridors would bring prosperity not to China and Pakistan but also to

all countries in the region.

Pakistan is keen to see a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is the pre-requisite for establishing

peace in the region. He said Pakistan welcome ECO meeting in Kabul

next year.

He said ECO meeting will pave the way for stability in the region. Earlier the Secretary General of ECO Khalil Ibrahim presented the agenda, submitted minutes of the previous meeting and welcomed the participants.